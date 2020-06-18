Cleatis D. Frederick

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 7, 1930 – June 13, 2020

Cleatis Dwane Frederick, 90, who was a long-time resident of Lebanon, passed away June 13, 2020 at Evergreen Hospice House in Albany.

He was born in Osage, Arkansas, to Charley and Verda (Mitchell) Frederick.

He married Wanda Marlene Gates on December 3, 1948, in Lacomb. They were married for 48 1/2 years before her death in 1998. He then married Lorna Richards on August 7, 2007. She is still residing in Lebanon.

Mr. Frederick worked at Champion International for 35 years and then he worked at Smurfitt Corp. of Sweet Home until his retirement in 1992.

He loved spending time with family, fishing, camping, travelling, yard sales, growing a garden, and fixing clocks.

Mr. Frederick is survived by his wife, Lorna; four daughters - Linda Place, Carol Martin, Jill Jones (Tadashi) and Joyce Gariepy all of Eugene. One brother, Dewey Frederick (Sharon) of Salem and one sister, Freda Darby, of Lebanon.

He was preceded in death by his 1st wife, Wanda, his son Kenneth (Pamela), and his sister Chrysteen Kunz.