November 2, 1930 - May 10, 2021

Clayton Jesse Martin, 90, of Sweet Home passed away Monday. He was born in Marshland to Henry Macy and Rosa Mae (Hudson) Martin.

He served in the United States Air Force and served in the Korean War.

Jesse grew up in Westport. He moved around Oregon and Washington with the Bureau of Public Records. He joined Wycliffe Bible translators and moved to Colombia, South America in 1970. He moved to Sweet Home in 1977 and then to Alaska in 1998. He moved back to Sweet Home in 2014. He retired at the age of 82.

He enjoyed hiking, hunting and fishing. He loved hanging out with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jesse is survived by his wife, Fern Martin; daughters, Denise, and her husband, Jim Harris, LoraLee, and her husband, Jim Neuschwander, Dawn, and her husband, Steve Lincoln, Becky, and her husband, Blaine Anders; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Ervin Martin.

He was preceded in death by his son, Joel Jesse Martin; siblings, Helen Backman, Margaret Todd, Henry Martin, William Martin and David Martin.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, May 15, at Lewis Cemetery.

Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com