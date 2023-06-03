Claudine Kutsch Brugnon

June 17, 1923 - May 24, 2023

Claudine left with the angels just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday, peacefully and in the arms of a dear friend. Claudine was born in France, the oldest of 3 children, and lived in Paris and near Marseille. During the war years, her family home near Marseille was occupied by German troops and she and her family were sequestered in part of the house.

Near the end of the war she met and fell in love with Dick Kutsch, an American serviceman. She and Dick married in January 1946 and she soon emigrated to the US. They had 4 children: Mickey Kutsch(Jill), MaryVonne Kutsch(Mark), Kenneth Kutsch, and Leslie Crisp. Claudine taught yoga and Feldenkrais while also being a fulltime homemaker/parent and later grandparent. In the mid 90's they moved from North Carolina to Corvallis to be near their daughter and help with their grandchildren.

Claudine continued her Feldenkrais teaching and was active with her church groups, knitting group, and art groups to name a few. For the past 6 years she has been a resident at the Mennonite Home assisted living facility, where she received excellent and loving care.

Claudine was predeceased by her husband Dick, her brother Michel, and her daughter Leslie. She is survived by her sister Francoise, remaining 3 children, 5 grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

A celebration of Claudine's life will be held at a friend's farm on Saturday, June 17th (her 100th birthday) at 11 AM. For location information please contact Sue 541-231-9092.