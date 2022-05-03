Claude Saunders

Claude Almond Saunders Sr.

March 8, 1930 - April 23, 2022

Claude Almond Saunders Sr., 92, of Lebanon passed away Saturday. He was born in Petersburg, Virginia to William and Myrtle (Butler) Saunders.

Claude served in the United States Navy from 1948 until he Honorably Retired in 1968. He served in Korea as two Stars and served as a Quarter Master. He received the United Nation Service Medal, Navy occupation Medal (Europe and clasp), National Defense Service Medal 1 and 2, Korean Presidential Unit Citation, Vietnam Campaign Medal and Good Conduct Medal (4th).

He lived in several places - Richmond and Colonial Heights, Virginia, Monterey and San Diego, California, New York, New York, San Francisco and Long Beach, California, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, North Fork, Virginia and Lebanon, Oregon.

Claude worked in Real Estate and also as a security guard at Oregon State.

He enjoyed golf, bowling, horses, gardening and watching his granddaughters sporting events.

Claude is survived by his wife, Joan Saunders; sons, Sandy Saunders both of Lebanon, Steve Ostland; daughter Debbie Cahenzli of Illinois; six grandchildren, Tasha and her husband Branden Myers, Talisha Saunders, Tianna Saunders all of Albany.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Ostlund; brother, Howard Saunders; sisters, O'Dell Murrel and Margaret Tucker.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14th at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel.

Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com