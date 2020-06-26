× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 16, 1954 – June 21, 2020

Clark Peter Brean, 65, beloved husband of Suzanne Brean and father of Malcolm Brean (Mespelt) and Katherine Brean, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, after a battle with cancer. He passed away at home in Lebanon, Oregon, surrounded by family and friends.

Mr. Brean taught at Lebanon High School for 30 years and touched the lives of 1000’s of students during his tenure. Mr. Brean is preceded in death by his parents and half-sister.

A Memorial Service is scheduled for 11:00 am, Saturday, July 18th at the Breans’ home - 33821 Brewster Rd, Lebanon, Oregon, BBQ to follow. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.

