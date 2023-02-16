December 6, 1940—February 3, 2023

Clark Daniel Rollins, age 82, passed away on February 3rd, 2023 in Albany, Oregon where he has lived for the past 42 years. Clark graduated from Milford High School in 1959, located in Milford, Utah where he was born and raised.

He is survived by his childhood sweetheart and wife of 61 years Sandra Rollins, his loving children Curtis Daniel Rollins, Lisa Rice, Tannya Parker and Douglas Lee Rollins. He had 18 grandkids, 8 great-grandkids, his brother Richard (Dick) Wayne Rollins and his wife Toni Rollins as well as many nieces and nephews. He was beloved by all for his sense of humor, willingness to help everyone, and ability to talk your ear off. He loved Trap Shooting, hunting, fishing, watching every sport possible, cooking, playing cards, and spending time with his family. He will be missed.

There will be a Memorial and Burial service in Milford, Utah on February 18. The Memorial service will be at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 748 W 600 S, Milford, UT 84751 at 2 p.m. with a burial service to follow. (Closed Casket Viewing from 1-2 p.m.).

There will be a celebration of life in Albany, Oregon on Sunday, February 26 at the Albany Trap Club located at 35305 Hwy 20 SE starting at 1 p.m. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.