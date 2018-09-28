January 28, 1926 – September 25, 2018
Clarice Cote of Albany, Oregon passed away September 25, 2018 at the age of 92. She was born Clarice Jean Christensen on January 28, 1926 and raised on a farm in Republic County near Norway, Kansas.
She met and married her husband Elric Cote in Concordia, Kansas in December 1950 and they subsequently moved to Oregon in 1952. Clarice was predeceased by her husband of 63 years in September 2014.
She worked for the Albany Democrat Herald for many years and later ran the senior lunch program for Meals-on-Wheels in Albany. She also worked for the Oregon Election Board for many years.
Clarice enjoyed cooking, knitting, sewing, playing cards, traveling, playing piano and going to various casinos with family and friends. She was also an avid reader.
She is survived by her three daughters, Vickie Mills (husband Alan) of Albany, Connie Monohan (husband Mike) of Dublin, California, and Jeanie Neil (husband Steve) of Sweet Home; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Marilyn LeClair of Hammond, Louisiana.
She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. There will be no services.
