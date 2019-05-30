September 27, 1929 — May 6, 2019
Clarence (Red) Darnell 89, passed away May 6 at Albany Hospice House.
Born and raised in Storm Lake, Iowa, Red served in the military after high school.
On January 23, 1950, he married Berneice Demers of Storm Lake. They had seven children.
In ‘74, they moved to Corvallis, where Red worked at OSU, then moved to Albany in 1994.
Red was preceded in death by one son, James.
He is survived by his wife, Berneice (Nickie), seven children; 22 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 17 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Albany.