May 16, 1928—November 1, 2022

Clarence R. Gerig was born near Albany, Oregon and passed away November 1, 2022 at his home.

He was fifth of eight children born to Christian C. and Ida (Boshart) Gerig. In his early years he lived on a farm near Cottonwoods east of Albany and attended Lakeview School. In 1961, after marrying, he and his family built and moved into a house on a small farm on Grand Prairie Road east of Albany.

At the age of 18 he began working in the seed trade and continued in that until his retirement in 1990. The last 34 years before his retirement he was employed as a driver in the trucking division. In his retirement he enjoyed farming with his old John Deere tractors and restoring many others.

On November 13, 1951 he was united in marriage to Doris Sherfy, who survives him. To this union were born five children, Myron Gerig (Eunice), Lois Gerig, Sharlene Schmucker (Ron), Gerald Gerig, and Delbert Gerig, all surviving. Three grandchildren and one great-granddaughter also survive him. Surviving are sisters Ruth Birky and Laura Rhodes and brother Dean. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Evelyn and Hazel, and brothers Irvin and Norman, grandson Brian Gerig, and a great-grandson.

At the age of 14 he accepted Christ as his Savior and Lord, became a member of Fairview Mennonite Church, and remained a faithful member until death. He sang for many years in a male quartet known as the Gospel Messengers. For 30 years he served as one of the ministers in the Fairview congregation. “Ninety-four years of life have passed quickly, and it is of utmost importance that we make spiritual preparation for our departure.”

A viewing will be held Sunday, November 13 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Home. A funeral service is scheduled for 2pm Monday November 14th at the Fairview Mennonite Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Aid Ministries in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 Washington St., Albany, OR 97321. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.