Clarence Douglas “Bud” Spencer Jr.

Bud and his sons developed Northwood, a residential home subdivision in North Albany.

In addition to his family, Bud’s church was a most important part of his life. Bud was a longtime, active member of First Assembly of God in Albany, where he was an usher for Sunday morning services.

He often drove the church youth choir tour bus as they traveled around to state parks and churches to perform in Oregon, California and Utah.

Bud and Lou also hosted bible study groups at their home where 40 or more people would gather each Thursday night for many years.

The Spencer home was always open to their children’s friends and it was known as “the place to gather.” They hosted an exchange student from Sweden. As well they were well known for offering their home to young people who needed a place to live.

Bud was a member of the Albany Rotary Club for over 69 years. He was the club president in 1961-62. He was a Rotary Paul Harris Fellow. For the last 5 years of his life, Bud continued to attend Rotary meetings regularly and either his daughter Kelley or son Mike would make sure he got to and from the meetings safely. The Rotary Club of Albany honored him for his long-standing commitment to the values of Rotary International.