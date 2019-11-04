October 20, 1936 — October 29, 2019
Clarence Donald Braaten, 83, of Sweet Home passed away at the Veterans Home in Lebanon.
He was born in Eugene to Clarence Lenard and Melba Maxine (Copeland) Braaten.
He served for four years in the United States Navy, during Korea.
He lived in the Portland area then moved to the Salem/Aumsville area. He settled in Sweet Home after retiring.
Don married his high school sweetheart, Joanne VanCleave. They were married forty years before she passed away.
You have free articles remaining.
He later met Reta Pace at the bookstore in Sweet Home. They later married in Sweet Home, and were marred 14 years before she passed in 2017.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, the outdoors. He grew vegetables and enjoyed gardening. He loved woodworking and making furniture.
Don is survived by his son, Lyle Braaten of Albany; daughter, Denise Burrow of Sweet Home; and eight grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wives, Joanne and Reta; daughter, Dawn Ann Slay; two brothers, Jerry and Karl Braaten; sister, Lila (Braaten); and a grandson.
No service is planned at this time.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.