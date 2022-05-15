Claranell Bernice DeMoss

Claranell Bernice Hardenburger, a lifelong Corvallis resident, passed away at the family home, April 30, 2022. Claranell was born in Corvallis, April 10, 1918. She was the second oldest of five sisters born to Ray and Mary DeMoss. The DeMoss girls had a special bond and dedication to one another that was displayed throughout their lives. It was a family pride and strength that was passed on to each of their children. Claranell attended Corvallis High School. She was an accomplished dancer and taught tap dancing during and after high school to several area youngsters including two of her sisters. Her students won many statewide competitions. After graduating from high school, she continued on to what was then Oregon State College while working at a local credit union. She met her future husband, Bob, who was working at her father's service station. It was a love that would last for over 71 years. Bob and Nell owned and operated a turkey ranch west of town. They raised over 25,000 turkeys and at that time was the leading supplier of turkeys in the country. When an opportunity presented itself, they gave up ranching to open Les and Bob's Sporting Goods in downtown Corvallis with her sister and husband, Les and Susan Gault. It became one of the premier businesses in Corvallis. The two couples operated the successful business until their retirement.