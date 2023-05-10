September 1941 – April 2023

Debbie, beloved wife, sister, and aunt, passed away unexpectedly on April 23rd from a massive stroke.

A lifelong resident of Oregon, she was born in Silverton, Oregon to Enoch and Gertrude Skirvin, the 11th of 12 children. Surviving Debbie is her husband of 63 years, Marlyn Weaver; her sister Diane (Skirvin) Johnson, brother Charles Skirvin and several nieces and nephews.

Debbie attended school at Mari-Linn in Lyons. Her 4th grade teacher told her she was going to be a leader. She spent the rest of her life trying to prove her teacher right, and she was right. Debbie went on to attend high school in Stayton where she was senior class princess and graduated with honors in 1959. She and Marlyn met prior to her senior year at a dance at Cottonwoods. They were married on Feb 20, 1960. They then settled in Corvallis.

For several years, Debbie was a secretary in the presidents office at Oregon State University and then became the first secretary to the OSU Foundation.

Marlyn had left his job at the mill and began a real estate career in 1970 with O'Hare and Associates Real Estate. In 1971, Debbie left OSU and joined Marlyn in real estate. In 1974, Debbie and Marlyn started Willamette West Real Estate in Corvallis. They became a 2-person office in the 1980s. Debbie handled the office, residential market and the board work, while Marlyn handled the rural market. She was very active in real estate in Corvallis, belonging to several organizations and associations and winning multiple awards and recognitions. She had a great energy and passion for her profession. She was very proud to be in a profession where women have equal opportunities. The Corvallis Board of Realtors named her realtor of the year (ROTY) in 1983 and 1990. She was Willamette Association ROTY in 2006 and Oregon Association of Realtors ROTY in 2010. She received one of the first Distinguished Service Awards from Oregon Association of Realtors in 1994. At one point, she served as the chairman of the Benton Planning Commission. She played a major role in the creation of the Horse Plaza at Philomath Skirvin Park which honors her family and the role they played with others in Oregon's logging industry. Debbie was a leader in everything she participated in – her teacher was right and would be very proud of her. And Marlyn is very proud of her.

Debbie loved her family and took pride in her ancestry. She was our family genealogy expert and historian, spending unlimited time researching. Anyone with a question knew Debbie would have an answer. That energy and expertise will be missed.

A quote Debbie identified with was, "Life's journey is not to arrive at the grave safely in a well-preserved body, but rather, skid in sideways, totally worn out, shouting, Wow What A Ride!"

She will be missed very much, especially by Marlyn. He feels lucky to have been Debbie's mate for 63 years. It was a unique ride, and they did it their way.

Anyone wishing to make contributions in Debbie's name, please consider Vina Moses Center of Corvallis or Philomath Scout Lodge.

Funeral services will be held at McHenry Funeral Home on May 18, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. A reception will be held at the Philomath Scout Lodge following the funeral service.