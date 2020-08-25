Claire Renard

Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Claire Marie Renard, “Tinker,” was born in Clatskanie, Oregon, December 18, 1945. Claire passed away of natural causes in Corvallis, Oregon, on August 19, 2020.

Claire is survived by her mother, Claire Sproul; siblings John, Dick, Caprice, Betty, and Diana; her children D'Anne Hammond, Colleen Doyle Point, and Bill Wagner; and her grandchildren Michael, Jacob, Megan, Colton, Marshall, and Rachael; and friends too many to count. Rest her soul.