March 8, 1932 — May 6, 2019
CJ Spahr, of Lebanon, passed away in his sleep on May 6, 2019.
He was born on March 8, 1932 in San Antonio, Texas, to Carl and Genevieve Spahr.
CJ is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Jean; and his sister, JoAnn. CJ and Jean had five children, Daniel, Debra, Sandi, Michelle and Shane. There are also seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 18 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 3030 Grand Prairie Rd SE, Albany, OR 97322.
Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.