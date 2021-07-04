Cindy Lee Pratt-Ellingsworth

Cindy (Cupit) Pratt-Ellingsworth, age 68, of Salem, passed away May 23, 2021. Mom is survived by her husband, three children, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents. Shortly after graduating from Glendale High School, she met and married our dad, Jim Pratt, working at the Hawaii Chucks Steakhouse. Five years to follow she was married, had twins Judd and Elizabeth, living on a 65-acre farm in Lebanon, pregnant with Clancy. Wind Rose Farm was a grand adventure all of us will forever hold tightly too. Idyllic early 1900's farmhouse with big red barn, pond, land to roam, blackberry pies, and the kindest, warmest neighbors, something both parents longed for, leaving California behind. Years passed, mom was busy raising us kids, gardening, and enjoyed sewing. She was the Hamilton Creek PTA president for years and loved entertaining all the other farm kids and any/all animals. My parents went on to open the Tin Star Grill, running together with us kids and many family friends. Mom was known to light up a room, had the best sense of humor of any woman I and or most know. Her smile was magnificent and empathy and kindness toward others, limitless. Mom moved here to Salem where she became well known as the Hostess at Annette's in West Salem. People always loved my mom, and she will never be forgotten. 2019 she married Leroy Ellingsworth and continued adventure, laughter, and grand memories. In memory of our mom, please raise a glass to the great memories you share and laughter.