Cindy Klegar Rosenberg died November 10, 2019 in Marshall, Virginia. She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana to Morris and Leah Klegar. She lived in Corvallis until May 2019.

Cindy was very private about her age. Upon watching Cindy exercise in her later years, many were so impressed they asked Cindy how old she was. Witty as ever, she replied "Can you keep a secret?” When they inevitably answered yes, she would say “Good, so can I!" And the secret remains today.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cindy was remarkably bright, and an academic star. Cindy was valedictorian at her high school in New Orleans, graduating at 16. She graduated Tulane law school so young that she had to wait a year before taking the Bar Exam. She was on the Tulane Law Review as a freshman, and admitted to the honorary Order of the Coif.

Cindy was devoted to her children and grandchildren, loved to read, exercise and play bridge. She enjoyed concerts, ballet and the theater. Cindy had a very strong sense of social justice, and a dedication to helping others. She supported the local food bank and youth shelter in Corvallis, provided pro-bono legal services for the Arts Council in Chicago, served as an usher for the Kennedy Center, and worked with foreign graduate students at the University of Maryland.

Cindy is survived by her three children: Mark (Berta), Dan (Jen), and Ruth (George); her two grandchildren, Eric and Blake; and three great-grandchildren, Kayla, Ronin and Siena.

To plant a tree in memory of Cindy Rosenberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.