October 7, 1948 — August 28, 2018
On August 28, Chuck lost his battle with Alzheimers surrounded by his family.
Chuck was born in Lakeport, California to Johnny and Jo Hallberg. His siblings include brothers, Mike (deceased) and Steve; and sister, Paula Epperson.
He served in the US Navy 1967-1971 aboard the USS Buchanan. He was a Vietnam Veteran.
After his time in the Navy, he moved to Albany and married his wife, Sue, on August, 23 1979.
His children include Tony (deceased), Judy Imbler (Brenda), Corey Hallberg (Diana); grandchildren, Lane (Mayra), Samuel, Hattie, Sawyer, Kash, Aiyana, Bobbi, Sitala.
He retired from Albany Paper Mill after 34 years of employment.
His hobbies included riding his Harley, bass fishing, camping, welding, art shows, and spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Jo Hallberg, brother Mike, and son Tony.
Special thanks to Willamette Springs Care Partners and Med Aids for their loving care and support. Thank you to hospice for their care and support.
A celebration of life service will take place from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 8 at 2595 23rd Ave SE, Albany, OR 97321.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).