July 22, 1960 - July 14, 2022

Christy Lynne Fullwiler passed away on July 14th, surrounded by loved ones.

Christy was born and raised in Salem, Oregon, where she met the love of her life and spouse for 31 years, Mark Fullwiler. Together, Christy and Mark raised three children in Corvallis, in a home filled with fun and laughter. They frequently hosted friends and loved ones for meals, music, and bible studies. After Mark's passing in 2013, Christy became a doting grandmother and enjoyed many hiking adventures with her dog and friends.

Christy had a sense of humor that brought smiles and big laughs to all those who knew her. A beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and friend, she leaves behind a large community that will miss her dearly.

A gathering will take place in celebration of Christy's life on Sunday, August 7th at 12 p.m., at the Bald Hill Barn in Corvallis, Oregon. Friends, co-workers and loved ones are invited to join Christy's family for a commemorative toast, followed by an optional short hike to a nearby viewpoint. Casual attire is encouraged, and dogs are welcome!