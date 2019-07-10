{{featured_button_text}}

December 18, 1980 — June 27, 2019

Christopher J Carsner, 38, of Albany, passed away on June 27, 2019 at Salem Hospital with family by his side.

He was born in Albany on December 18, 1980, the son of John and Donna Carsner. Chris graduated from South Albany High School, class of 1999 and from Linn-Benton Community College, class of 2002, with a degree in Culinary Arts. He was a cook at Oak Creek Youth Correctional Facility for 14 years.

Chris was a loving father to his children, Amaya and Jonah, and to his step-son, Brayden. Chris is survived by his parents John and Donna (Potter) Carsner; brothers, Michael and Richard; wife, Megan; aunts, Cher and Barb (Pinky); and several cousins.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home in Albany. Burial will be at 3 p.m. at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, near Salem.

Contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).

Christopher John Carsner
