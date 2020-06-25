Christopher Joe Sanderson

February 26, 1966 – June 2, 2020
Christopher Joe (Chris) Sanderson passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the age of 54. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Virginia (Tinsley) Sanderson of Bowling Green, Missouri, and nephew, Darren Sampson of Kirksville, Missouri.
Chris was born in Louisiana, Missouri and lived in Bowling Green, Missouri with his parents for most of his life. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and completed a course of education for disabled persons at the Lillian Schaper School in Bowling Green. While in Missouri he worked as office support at Ruth Jensen Village and at the Pike County Shop.
As an avid photographer, Chris was often the family pictorial historian. He loved taking pictures at family gatherings and other events in which he was a participant. He enjoyed reading TV Guide, People, and movie magazines in addition to making latch hook rugs. Another favorite pastime was listening to music and dancing to rock and roll whenever he could. Literally, he could dance the night away. He won several bowling trophies in Special Olympics and thoroughly enjoyed his bowling practices.
Chris moved from Missouri to Oregon in 2009 to live with his sister and sister-in-law, Becky and Carol, and spent his summers with his other sisters, Kim and Lisa, and their families in Missouri. While living in Corvallis, Oregon he worked at B and J Bookbinding as well as participating in the Grace Center and ARC programs. He loved both his adaptive exercise class and his music class. During his summers in Missouri, Chris enjoyed cheering at St. Louis Cardinals games, concerts at the Kirksville county fair, swimming with his great nieces and nephews, and riding on the tractor. During the final two years of his life, Chris lived in Bridges House, a group home in Corvallis, Oregon. He loved his house mates and caregivers and the active life the house afforded him.
He is survived by his sisters, Rebecca A (Becky) Sanderson (Carol Jauquet), Kimberly R Sampson (David), and Lisa J McCluer (Arthur) and six nieces and nephews and thirteen great nieces and nephews. Chris loved people and never met a stranger he didn’t like. He had a rich and varied group of friends both in Missouri and Oregon. His sense of humor, compassionate heart, warm smile and wonderful hugs will be missed by many.
At this time, memorial services are postponed. In lieu of flowers or gifts to family, we ask that people help us to support the caregivers and organizations that meant so much to Chris. Please direct donations to: (1) Grace Center for Adult Day Services, 980 NW Spruce Ave, Corvallis, OR 97330.
Donations can be mailed to the address above or made on their web page: gracecenter-corvallis.or (2) Bridges Enterprise Group Home for Adults with Developmental Disabilities, 1225 Fernwood Circle, Corvallis, OR 97330. Bridges donations should be mailed to the house at the address above.
Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
