March 12, 1944 - May 3, 2022

Christopher Hall, 78, died peacefully at an adult family home in Fife, Washington in the early hours of May 3, 2022. Born in Oakland, California, he was adopted as a newborn by George and Muzelle Hall. He met Lois Jaffe at a party in 1969 and they married on August 1, 1970. Chris and Lois had two daughters, Jennifer Joy and Robin Georgette.

Chris was drafted into the Army and, as a conscientious objector, was stationed near Washington, DC where he participated as a guinea pig in medical experiments conducted by the military. After his discharge he returned to the Bay Area. Trained as an industrial engineer, Chris was hired by Teledyne Wah Chang (now ATI) in 1977 and his family moved to Albany, Oregon. He was a natural inventor and used his skills to advantage at Wah Chang. However, he discovered a flaw in the manufacturing of critical parts, the company disputed his claim, and he was terminated. A lawsuit ensued and Chris received a settlement. Years later, his concerns were validated and he was formally thanked by the president of ATI.

Adrift after his separation from Wah Chang, Chris decided to reconnect with friends he had made while in the Army. In Virginia, he rekindled his relationship with Nancy Lou Cross and they married. Over the years, Nancy contracted Alzheimer's and Chris lost his ability to speak and write due to aphasia. Nancy was unable to care for him so Chris's daughter, Robin, moved him to the care home in Washington where he was well looked after. His condition declined rapidly in the weeks before his death. Robin was at his bedside when he passed.

Chris is survived by his wife, Nancy, of New Market, Virginia; daughters Jennifer Gillette of Albany, Oregon and Robin Hogan (Michael) of Seattle, Washington; granddaughters Gabrielle Swope (Salem, Oregon), Lena Schauer (Seattle), and his first wife, Lois Hall Preisendorf (Jefferson, Oregon). He was predeceased by his adoptive parents.

A funeral service will be held in Virginia. No other services are planned. Condolences can be mailed to Jennifer Gillette at jenniferGillette@yahoo.com and to Robin Hogan at robinhogan@yahoo.com.