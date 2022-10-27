Forever in our hearts, Christopher "Chris" William Ferwalt died in Albany, Oregon age 67. Chris, for the last 21 years, has been a very devoted and loving single father to his adopted daughter, Nichole, as well as a "soon to be" grandfather to her baby boy. Chris was a very kind-hearted man, admired by many. It was easy to find and have a forever friend and mentor in him. He had such an impact on so many lives whether through hobbiess, schools, places of employment, or churches. Just meeting him in a store could impact someone. His very bright, very gentle blue eyes along with his thick, curly, beautiful head of hair was recognizable anywhere and impossible to forget. More unforgettable traits about Chris was how talented and gifted he was and how he utilized those gifts dedicating his life to shining the Lord's light into every soul he came in contact with. Just a few of his gifts included his intelligence and creativity, along with his athleticism and humor. Chris was also extremely gifted musically, which he used humbly to worship and bring praise to his Heavenly Father. He had a huge passion for youth ministry where he also shared and utilized his God given gifts. He was a child at heart and his love for all things Disney and his love for God went hand in hand. He was very generous with everything God blessed him with, he gave so much of himself to sharing the love of God. During his devoted years to ministering in his communities, the Lord called Chris to be a mentor and a fatherly figure to Raynee Mauser. He selflessly and wholeheartedly welcomed her and her children into his home. Raynee and her three children, Austan, Sabian "Izze," and X'Rion, continue to have that special bond with Chris today.