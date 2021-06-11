Christina Pyle

Chris Pyle was born in California and attended grade and middle schools in Santa Ana, Anaheim and San Jose. In 1965 she graduated from Fremont High School in Sunnyvale, California, in the top 10 percent of her class. Chris told friends that because of her mother's mental health problems, she had been in numerous foster homes and, for a time, in an orphanage. Despite those challenges, she consistently had high grades and praise from her teachers throughout these many school changes.

Chris held a number of jobs: she was a police dispatcher and later she opened a secretarial and editing business. Shortly after arriving in Corvallis, she was hired by CH2MHill to work in document production. She was employed at Winco and worked through several employment agencies. Chris worked at several departments at Oregon State as an editor and administrative assistant. During much of that time, she had a paper route for the Gazette Times where she won an award for that from the Gazette Times. Through those years, Chris continued to care for her mother and for her much loved cats. When she retired she continued to do jobs for friends, including being a pet sitter/dog walker and helping with yard care. She also was a long term volunteer at Luther House Campus Ministry where she helped prepare newsletters and special mailings. During the pandemic, she completed a crochet project her mother had started, making several lap robes that were contributed to charities.