June 27, 1945 — August 3, 2018
Christina Marie Sever was born on June 27, 1945 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and passed away at 12:25 pm on August 3, 2018 in Corvallis.
Her many gifts to the world include three children and seven beautiful grandchildren, and her life influence is evidenced in her family’s dedication to music, dance, art, food, and nature — all things that flourish in the presence of love.
Christina was an activist for peace and thoughtful discourse her entire life. She was both smart and kind, diligent and generous, decisive and inclusive, truthful and patient.
She was an editor, a Russian translator, a gardener, a teacher, an intellectual, a runner, a seamstress, a singer, and a life-partner of 47 years to her husband, Stephen. She grew her own everything, and canned most of it for her family and friends.
She lived on the Ghost Ranch, worked on the South Side of Chicago in the late 60’s, participated in the Ashland Shakespearian festival in the 70’s, and was a part of Jesse Jackson’s rainbow coalition and Amnesty International in the 80’s. She lived an inspired life, and she inspired others, especially her children, to live out their dreams.
Christina is survived by her son, Matthew and his wife Kathie and their children, Ramona and Arlo, and by her son, Gareth and his wife Robyn, and their children, Lilli, Sanoii, and Makoa, and by her daughter, Amanda and her husband Nathan and their children, Magnolia and Finn, and by her three siblings, Bill, Ken, and Catherine.
Her life will continue to bless this world through all those she touched.
Please contact the family for news regarding a memorial service.
McHenry Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.