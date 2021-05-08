Chris Leroy Otta

Chris arrived 65 years ago. He lived "a few" years at 10 Hobbs Street (Oh, the stories they told) and graduated from Lebanon Union High School in 1973. He was voted "Best Sense of Humor," with a photo of him on a motorcycle (fitting). During the years, he built "a few" cabinets, rock walls, arbors and many unusual requests. Chris hunted for, collected, and sold "a few" antiques and collectibles at shows and shops. He loved "a few" dogs and cats through the years, but especially loved German Shepherds, ALMOST as much as they loved him back (survived by Bela). He had "a few" motorcycles and never looked at one that didn't make him smile, especially if he was on it (Candy and Thumper). Chris had a loving FAMILY, "a few" aunties, uncles, in-laws, outlaws, nieces, nephews, and cousins, cousins, cousins. Chris gathered up "a few" friends, co-workers, and antique and auction buddies (lucky#55) through the years. Every one of them were special to him and they all knew and felt his love without question. So, what can be said? Maybe, just put on an early John Prine record, turn the volume UP and think "a few" thoughts about "Mister" Chris Otta....