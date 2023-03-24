March 7, 1964 - March 14, 2023

Born Crystal Dawn Denton on March 7, 1964 at Albany General Hospital, to Anna Marie Smith Denton and Dennis Warren Bruce Denton. She joined our Lord Jesus Christ in Heaven on March 14, 2023. She was preceded in death by Dad, Jim Gregoroff and Father, Dennis Denton.

Chris married Shane Berry and they had 5 children together: Cassandra Fagan, Christa Berry, Christopher Berry, Cheryl Pool, and Carrie Lorenz. She also had 17 grandchildren. Chris is survived by her children (named above), 17 grandchildren, mother Anna Marie Gregoroff, sister Heather Holben, nieces Nicole Hardin and Chloe Hardin.

When Chris was in School she was proficient at playing the flute, and was first chair usually. Also she was in the marching band at Henley High School in Klamath Falls. Chris was a hard worker and had many jobs over the years including custodian at OSU, Heath's Laundry and Safeway.

Chris's faith in God was strong and she was very active in her church. She sang in the choir and was a custodian for years.