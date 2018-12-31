September 16, 1925 — December 17, 2018
Chester Vernon Earls (Chet) crossed over peacefully in his home on December 17, 2018 at the age of 93.
He was born in Spokane, Washington on September 16, 1925. He begin his life in a peaceful Christian home with parents Gordon and Gail (Powers) Earls, four-year-old sister, Letha and two-year- old brother, Leland.
His parents sent him to Northwest College in Eugene, where he received a Bachelor of Theology degree in June 1947. While working at a bank in Wenatchee, Washington, he met and married Estella Josephine Simon. His employer moved them to Vancouver, Washington, where Chet became the organist and very successful young adult leader. The Community Congregational Church of Calispell Valley called Chet to be their pastor beginning 1953.
During their four years there, Chet and Estella adopted son, Matthew, and daughter, Deborah, while Chet completed extra course work to earn a bachelor’s degree in Christian Education. A move to pastor in Genesee, Idaho allowed him to complete a master’s degree in music in 1960.
His education was promptly put to excellent use at the Corvallis First Methodist Church, where he led six choirs and two Sunday school classes weekly.
The family relocated to Portland in 1965, where Chet especially enjoyed writing music for the youth. Family events encouraged a change to pastor the Japanese Epworth Methodist Church until retirement in 1990. Upon rejoining his First Methodist Church community in Corvallis in 1996, he blessed many lives with choir participation and shut-in visitation.
Chet is survived by his son, Matthew, of Portland; his daughter, Debs, in North Carolina; niece, Lynetta Ruth Deiter in La Paloma, California; nephew, Leonard Wilcox (Carol) in New Zealand; and niece, Laura Rung, in Corvallis; as well as his faithful caregiver, Arch Drinnen.
McHenry Funeral Home was selected for the arrangements.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 20 at the Corvallis First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave.