November 9, 1931—December 23, 2022

Chester Norman Chambers passed away December 23, 2022. Norman was born in Corvallis, Oregon on November 9, 1931 to Chester and Reta Chambers. His ancestors were the original settlers of King’s Valley, where Norman spent most of his life. He attended King’s Valley Grade School, graduated in 1950 from Corvallis High School and graduated Oregon State University in 1959.

Norman served his country in the Army. He was stationed in Japan and Korea from 1953 to 1954.

In 1957 Norman married the love of his life, Barbara Kelsey. He worked at Hoskins Lumber Company and operated a cattle ranch for himself and for his parents’ adjoining farm in King’s Valley. Once, on vacation with friends, Norman discovered the beauty of Hawaii. He and Barbara retired and moved to the island of Maui for 9 years. They both loved it there, but the pull of family brought them back to Corvallis in 1997.

Norman had 3 children: Randy Chambers, who resides in Virginia with his wife Morgan, Alan Chambers, who resides in Corvallis, Oregon, and April Weisel, who resides with her husband John in Hayden, Idaho. He had 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Norman was a man of quiet intelligence. To his family he was the smartest man they knew. Only matched by the love he always showed. He enjoyed the trips he took with Barbara and their best friends. He always did a daily crossword puzzle and thoroughly enjoyed playing pinochle with his family and friends. Trimming his trees on his property and visiting old school friends were favorite pastimes.

Norman is survived by his wife Barbara and his children. He is preceded in death by his parents Chester and Reta Chambers, his sister Maravene DeLay, and his grandson Austin Weisel.

A memorial service will be held at Suburban Christian Church in Corvallis sometime in February. Any donations made in his memory can be made to Healing Hearts Ministry or Bristol Hospice Eugene.