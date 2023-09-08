1931 - 2023

Chester (Chet) Smith, Jr. died on August 24, slightly less than a month following the death of Alta, his wife of 69 years. Chet was born on the family property in Glendale, Oregon in 1931. The property was in the family from 1919 until Chet and Alta relocated to Corvallis in the last year.

Chet attended Glendale schools until his graduation in 1949, following which he attended Oregon State University (OSU) where he majored in agricultural engineering and participated in ROTC. It was as students at OSU that Chet and Alta met in 1953 and were married in 1954. Following graduation from OSU, Chet served as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Air Force in Korea, with approximately 1,500 personnel in his command. He was also stationed for a time in Victorville, California, and Wendover, Utah. Following his service in the Air Force, he worked in heavy construction and retail settings before returning to OSU on the GI Bill to get his teaching certificate in 1959.

Chet taught in Cave Junction, Oregon for a year and then transferred to Glendale High School to teach science for 31 years. He received a National Science Foundation grant and took a break from teaching during the 1962-63 school year to obtain his master's degree at West Virginia University. Chet liked to tell the story that as an only child he thought that he wanted six children. Alta countered that four would be a more reasonable number.

Chet leaves ten children: Mike, Gina Harper, Greg, Gordon, Steve, Rita Brown, Leo, Susan Harrell, Gary, and Linda Cline. A daughter, Maureen, died in infancy. He is also survived by twenty grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Lila Rayl and Jean Brown, brother-in-law Chris Rayl, four nephews, and one niece.

As the sole breadwinner on a teacher's salary, Chet picked up extra summer work and farmed to provide for the family. He built the family home and expanded it from three bedrooms to six as the family grew. He blazed over a mile of driveway across two creeks and over a wooded hillside when the Interstate cut off access to the house. He had a sharp intellect, exceptional memory, and insatiable curiosity.

He loved to share his interests and knowledge. He also cared a great deal about the success of his students and quietly stepped in behind the scenes to offer extra help and encouragement to any who struggled.

On his days off, Chet could often be found rescuing stranded motorists, fixing neighbors' pumps, or "monkeying" with the testy church furnace or school clocks and bells. His idea of a perfect Sunday afternoon was a long drive with the family to weather stations, logging camps, old homesteads, and agate fields. Chet loved music and was an enthusiastic supporter of his children's musical pursuits.

He and Alta were season ticketholders to Josephine County Community Concerts for more than 40 years. They were also regular patrons of the Ashland Shakespeare Festival. They always had extra tickets to share with friends and family members. Together they were long-time members of Holy Family Catholic Church in Glendale, and enjoyed camping, traveling, and visiting friends and family.

If one wishes to make a gift in Chet's memory, please consider donating to Lumina Hospice of Corvallis, whose staff lovingly cared for Chet and Alta during the last months of their lives.

MEMORIAL MASS Saturday, September 30 11:00 a.m. Holy Family Catholic Church 243 Marshall Street Glendale, OR LUNCH RECEPTION Saturday, September 30 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. Glendale High School Multi-purpose Room 10598 Azalea-Glen Road Glendale, OR.