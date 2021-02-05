Chester 'Chet' Russell

Chet married Arlene Sheley in 1980 and lived in Florence, Oregon until his retirement from International Paper in 1982. After living in California for several years they moved back to Oregon in 1993 and settled in Albany. Arlene preceded him in death in 2017.

Chet was always active in his church teaching classes, home groups, singing in the choir, in quartets, and singing duets with both of his wives. At the time of his homegoing, he was a member of Hope Church in Albany.

Chet loved hunting, fishing, horseshoes, walking, tennis, gardening, and of course, singing! He would often be reminded of a chorus or song at the mention of a word or phrase and start singing. Most of all he loved being with friends and family and playing with his grandkids.

Chet is survived by his three daughters, Marcie Wettig of Idaho, Noni Coe of Albany, and Sheri O'Donley (Jack) of Idaho. He is survived by Arlene's children, Jon Sheley (Lynn) of California and Denise Hadley (Gary) of Panama. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and his sister, Helen Flora of Vancouver, Washington.

Preceding him in death was his stepson, Daryl; sisters, Laura, Hazel, Louise and Naomi and his two brothers, George and Richard.