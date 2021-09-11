February 18, 1954 – August 30, 2021

Cheryl Lynn Hopkins died peacefully surrounded by her loved ones at Evergreen Hospice House in Albany, on Monday, August 30, 2021.

Cheryl was born February 18, 1954, to Marilyn Sue Stahl and Gilbert Wayne Skeels in Corvallis.

She is survived by her brothers, David, and Scott, and her sisters, Wanda and Lori. Children, Dwayne, Mike, Kim, Dawn, Dara, Adam, Daniel, and Bessie and her fur baby, Marble. She is also survived by 31 grandkids, 23 great-grandkids, and one grand-dog, named Stella.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Orville Hopkins (married December 5, 1987), and by her son, Nathan Hartman, her parents, Marilyn Pierce and Wayne Skeels, and her sister, Dianne. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1615 28th Ave. SE, Albany.

