Cheryl (GG) Ann Kloewer, 78, of Albany, passed away Saturday at Salem Hospital. A viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 24 at Fisher Funeral Home. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 25 at Fisher Funeral Home. A tribute to Cheryl may be viewed at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.