March 4, 1968 — September 26, 2018
Cheryl Leann (Kandler) Danna of Albany, passed away in her home after an extended illness.
Cheryl was born March 4, 1968 in Mountain Home, Idaho to Lawrence (Bud) and Mary Jo (Light) Kandler.
She went to be with her beloved Savior Jesus Christ on September 26, 2018.
She was born the fourth of five children, and was preceded in death by her sister, Debbie and her father.
Cheryl grew up in Idaho, met and married her husband Sean there before moving to Indiana. While in Indiana, she embraced her role as a mother, wife and homemaker. She devoted herself to caring for her family while discovering she possessed exceptional creative talent. She learned to work with stained glass and make baskets.
After relocating to Oregon, Cheryl discovered quilting. While caring for her family and home, and volunteering at her kids' school, she found the time to learn and master this skill, ultimately winning awards at the Oregon State Fair and Sisters Quilt Show. She loved to quilt with family and friends.
However, her passion was for Jesus. Her greatest achievement was obediently walking with the Lord and reflecting Him in her life. She grew in faith over the years through her involvement in Bible Study Fellowship and at church.
She loved her life as a Believer, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend.
Cheryl is survived by Sean, her husband of almost 29 years; her daughter, Jennifer and son-in-law, Nick Johnson, and her two cherished grandchildren, Adelyn and Cohen; her son, Matthew and daughter-in-law, Stacey; her mother, Mary Jo; her sister, Rhonda; and brothers, Rod and Larry, and all their families.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on October 13 at Grace Bible Fellowship in Tangent.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Grace Bible Fellowship or His Channel Ministries in Santa Ana, California.
Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.