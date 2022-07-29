Beloved Cheryl Castle Rogers ascended from this mortal realm, passing peacefully in her sleep. Cheryl was born in Manhatten, Kansas, to Emery Neal and Merab Eunice Castle. She grew up in Corvallis, Oregon. As both of her parents were educators she followed their lead and attended Lewis and Clark College and PSU. During a satisfying career as a CPA she began to travel the world. She toured all seven continents with her husband Bob Delozier and then some again with Rod Rogers. She lists her travel agent as one of her close "sisters of the heart". A passion for flowers and floral arranging was cultivated and this passion blossomed into a source of relaxation. The friends which she made at Portland Japanese Garden and the skills which she developed in Ikebana inspired her.