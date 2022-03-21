Cherry Lynn Skiles

Cherry was born in Oregon City, to Lois and Chris Chulos, the third of six children. She attended Oregon City High School and later met her husband, Jerry Skiles at Clackamas Community College. After moving to Durkee, Oregon they had four children: Andrea, Julie, Mary, and Brisbin. Cherry then moved with her family to Ivory Coast, Africa, to serve her Lord as tribal missionaries. After leaving Africa due to a civil war, Cherry graduated from Corban College with a BS degree. She then taught middle school for two years at a local Mennonite school. In the following years, Cherry continued active mission work in Ivory Coast, as well as taking care of home front responsibilities.