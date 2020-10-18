Cherie Fellows

Cherie Bacon Fellows

March 26, 1936 – October 10, 2020

Cherie Bacon Fellows passed away on October 10, 2020 at the age of 84. She was born on March 26, 1936 in Walla Walla, Washington to the late Ray and Bessie Bacon.

She was raised in Milton Freewater, Oregon and attended the University of Idaho where she became a member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority.

In her early work life, she was a school teacher. She had several other jobs along the way, but her 22-year career as an agent with State Farm was the most rewarding. She was recognized as an outstanding agent and earned the Crystal Excellence Award. The friends, co-workers and clients she made during this time gave her great satisfaction.

She loved her community and was firm Beaver Believer and volunteer. She was a fundraiser for Oregon State University Athletics and a member of Corvallis Rotary where she was a Paul Harris Fellow. She also worked for many years on the committee for the Corvallis Fall Festival.

Her favorite past times were travelling, shopping, and sports of any kind. She loved spending time at the Oregon coast in Neskowin with her beach friends and playing penny slots at the casino. She could often be heard yelling “Go Beavers” to anyone in orange and black!