Cheri Rhodes Allard

March 7, 1952 – September 19, 2022

Mrs. Cheri Lynne Rhodes Allard, 70, of Lebanon, OR, passed away on September 19, 2022 surrounded by her loved ones.

Cheri was born on March 7th, 1952 to Faye Lee (Peterson) and Carl Rhodes in Downey, CA. She graduated from Alsea High School in 1970 where she was involved in sports, cheerleading, choir, many social clubs and was on the Honor Society. She married shortly after and had two children, Larry John and Stephanie, who were the light of her life. Cheri proved to be an amazing mother who loved her children beyond measure. She later married her husband, Bill Allard, on August 7, 2010 and spent her last years of love, laughter, and Harley rides by his side.

Cheri worked substantial jobs at Oremet working in the main office, and the Lebanon School District working as an Instructional Assistant to children in the Special Education department, and also attended various college courses throughout her lifetime at LBCC. Her focus in life was always on caring for others. She excelled at everything crafty and homemaking. She could do anything she put her mind to from cooking from scratch, to sewing, to cake decorating, home decor, and beyond. Cheri dedicated her life to being a wonderful mother and making the lives of others better. After helping to raise her own siblings and creating a family of her own to cherish, she spread her love for children far and wide. Many children in need were cared for by Cheri who came into her life in one way or another. She raised four step-children and took in various others along the way. She was "like a mom" to so many people, likely because she did it so well. She was a natural teacher with warmth and kindness that radiated from her. She spread love her entire life. When she passed, she gave of herself one last time through organ donation.

Cheri volunteered for the Santiam Girl Scout Council for many years, supporting her daughter and many other young girls in the program. She participated in and coordinated many troop activities and events. She also volunteered for Special Olympics and retired from her job as a direct care provider for adults with developmental disabilities. Cheri was an avid book reader and when she wasn't filling her home with laughter and kindness, she could be found reading, or crocheting gifts for others. She loved giving gifts and was always prepared for every occasion, possessing a knack to get someone just the right gift. Her sense of humor was quirky and charming, sometimes "punny," and always PG. She was smart and always learning something new, or finding new crafty ideas. To know her is to love her.

Cheri had a deep love for animals and liked to find her pets through rescues. She understood their innocence and vulnerability and believed strongly in their protection. She leaves behind her rescue dog, Dixie, and her two grand-dogs, Lily and Jerry, who she loved dearly. Any donations made in her memory can be made to a local no-kill animal shelter of your choice.

We will deeply miss her physical presence in our lives. Cheri was predeceased by her mother, Faye Lee Malinoff, step-father Dave Malinoff, and brother Danny Rhodes. She is survived by her husband, Bill Allard of Lebanon; her brothers Craig and Marc Malinoff, both of Lebanon; her son, Larry Follett of Sweet Home; and her daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Eric Denny of Lebanon.

There will be a service held with more information to come. Please visit her memorial site on everloved.com for information.