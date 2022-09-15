Charlotte Powell

January 1, 1937 - September 10, 2022

ALBANY - After a brief battle with cancer Charlotte passed away peacefully on September 10, 2022, with family at her side.

Born January 1, 1937, in San Francisco to William H. and Charlotte M. Cupples, she has lived in Claremont, CA; Ashland, OR; Forest Grove, OR; and spent her last years in Albany, OR.

During Charlotte's time in Oregon, you could find her at square dances wearing dresses she had meticulously sewn with her husband Ernie cueing the dance.

As a direct descendant of the Miller family, it was those ancestors who founded Millersburg that brought her to Albany and the Willamette Valley. Her love of genealogy and family history, antiques and precious knick-knacks filled her life and her home in Albany. A founding member and on the board of directors for the Miller Cemetery Association, she spent years coordinating clean-up days and researching the Miller and Simison/Hale historic cemeteries, working tirelessly to maintain these Linn County landmarks.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, Ernie Powell; her brother, John (Jack) May; her daughter, Liza; and grandchild, Bryony. She is survived by daughter, Leslie Butkovich; son-in-law, Adrian Butkovich; son, John Nesbitt; grandchildren, Jon, Amanda, Reggie, Heather, Sarah, Joshua; and eight great-grandchildren.

Instead of flowers, please consider donating to the Miller Cemetery Association of Millersburg, 445 N. 7th St., Harrisburg, OR 97446.

There are no plans for an immediate service, but a Memorial Day 2023 memorial event is being planned at the Miller Cemetery. Community announcements and notices to all Miller Cemetery Association members will go out when plans are finalized.

