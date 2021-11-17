March 26, 1934 - November 15, 2021

Charlotte M. Smith passed away after an extended illness.

She was born in Rensselaer, Indiana, to Charles H. and Beatrice (Peiffer) Burrows.

In 1948, they loaded all their possessions into an old GMC truck (Navy Grummy) and headed west for Albany, since it was close to Oregon State University, so their son could attend college.

Charlotte attended Albany Union High School and then graduated from Lebanon High School in 1952. She married Clifford Dannen in September of 1953, he passed away in April, 1972. In July of 1975, she married Frank (Marv) Smith.

She worked for the Soil Conservation Service for many years, after retirement she enjoyed calligraphy, woodburning, and volunteering. She was a huge Oregon State Beaver fan.

Charlotte is survived by son, Curt (Ronda) Dannen; daughter, Colleen (Mark) Hubert.; stepchildren, Sonja Gordinho, Stacy Moore, and Stephene Ortega; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister, Beatrice (Skip) Lemons. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Smith, and brother, Charles H. Burrows Jr.

No public services will be held as requested by Char. A family celebration is planned for the Summer of 2022. A private family burial will be at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in care of the funeral home.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com