Charlotte Low

May 13, 1923 — August 15, 2018
Charlotte Irene (Blank) Low passed away early morning August 2, 2018 of natural causes. She was 95.
She was born to William K and Cora M Crozier in Everett Washington on May 13, 1923. As a youngster, their family, including William K Crozier II (Marilyn) from Corvallis, lived primarily in Canyon City and Burns after leaving Everett. She graduated from Grant Union High School in John Day in May 1941 after serving as the senior editor of the Prospector News.
Following World War II, she married Kenneth G Blank who served in the Navy in Guam. They spent most of their married life in Canyon City and Burns, had two children, Peggy Ann and Ronald P, enjoying a life of camping, hunting, fishing and snowmobile riding with friends.
Charlotte also loved her hobby as an artist and member of the Grant County Art Association for many years. She faithfully worked 30 years as a legal assistant for local attorney, Roy Kilpatrick.
Charlotte moved to Corvallis in 1995 following her husband’s death in 1993. She married William Low (a man who could dance as well as Ken) in 1998. Bill and Charlotte enjoyed their families as well as art, Disney movies, and ballroom dancing at the Chintimini Senior Center and Albany Elks. They had 15 fun-filled years making many new friends together before Bill passed away in May 2013. Charlotte then moved to Mennonite Village and Bonaventure prior to her passing.
Charlotte is survived by her daughter, Peggy Collins (Floyd) and numerous grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren, including granddaughters, Laura Lyon (David) of Albany, Michelle Hedges (Terry) of Grand Ronde, and the children and their families of deceased son Ronald, Angie Millard of Eagle Point and Shawn Waite of Prineville. Gramma Char will be greatly missed and always admired for her contributions to her family and others.
Upon her request there will be no local service. She will be honored this fall with a graveside service at the Canyon City Cemetery.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home handled the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).