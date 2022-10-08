March 4, 1942 - September 2, 2022

Charlotte J. Reed passed away peacefully on September 2, at the age of 80. She was blessed to be surrounded by her immediate family and close friends as she made her journey to meet her Lord and Savior. Charlotte J. Reed was born and raised in Lebanon, Oregon. She is survived by her daughter, Katrinna Jackson of Tucson, AZ, and her son Troy Reed of Albany, OR. She is also survived by her six grandchildren: Kylar, Macee, Hayden, Kolbie, Allie, and Zayne.

Charlotte loved showing and competing with her horses and in the last few years, she won numerous awards with her dog, Shasta, in agility and found joy in visiting hospice patients with her therapy dog.

There will be a celebration of life and potluck for her family and friends on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. at Richard and Glenna Boshart's home, 32780 Tangent loop, Tangent, Oregon 97389. The main course will be provided, please bring your favorite side dish or dessert.

As a special memory for the family, write some of your favorite memories of Charlotte in a letter.