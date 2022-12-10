June 1, 1922 - November 30, 2022

Charlotte Blanche de Montigny passed peacefully on November 30, 2022 surrounded by three generations of her family. Charlotte was born on June 1, 1922 in Garthby, PQ, Canada, to parents Edouard and Yvonne Grenier and was one of 15 siblings. She is survived by her sister Renaude Hatsadakis of Nampa, ID, and numerous nieces and nephews. Charlotte leaves behind five sons, John (Sharron), David (Susan), Norman (MaryAnn), Paul and Dean, as well as 11 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

She was married to George de Montigny in October 1945 in Canada and they moved to the United States in 1949. She lived in Connecticut before moving to California, Oregon, and Arizona before settling in Corvallis in 2014 to be near family. She was a member of St. Mary's Church and was a proud member of the Corvallis Elks Lodge. Her claims to fame: Charlotte established two successful websites in her 80's and worked as a bookkeeper until she was 85 years young. She was also a successful real estate broker in California.

The family would like to thank the staff of Regency Park Place for all they did for Charlotte during the last three years, and for their tender and compassionate care for the last weeks of her life.

For those wishing to make a memorial gift in her name, gifts can be made to Elks National Foundation c/o the Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW 9th Street, Corvallis 97330.