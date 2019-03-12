June 19, 1973 — March 4, 2019
Charlie was born in Albany. As a child, he moved to Lebanon. Charlie attended Gore School and Lebanon High School, where he was a talented soccer player.
At 15, he worked at Hank’s Concrete after school. Eventually, he became a full time employee at Hank’s. He worked a few other jobs before landing a union job in the field of insulation. He worked for the union up until his illness. Charlie had a very good work ethic and provided well for his family.
He had many hobbies; camping with his children, 4-wheeling, boating, fishing, working on cars and family gatherings.
Charlie is survived by his mother, Melanie Burrese; father, Tony Strunk; children, Adam, Adrienne and Kianna; grandchild, Peyton; brother, Kevin; sister, Toni; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Salenna was his rock toward the end and was the mother of his children. Ricky Immel was his dearest friend and confidant.
He will be missed by many.
Charlie will be joining Jesus and his daughter, Kiera, who preceded him in death.
Donations can be made to the scleroderma foundation and domestic violence.