Charles Wesley Eagleson

May 26, 1949 - January 13, 2023

Charles Wesley Eagleson passed away on January 13, 2023, peacefully, at home in Corvallis. He was born on May 26, 1949 to Erla Mae and John C Eagleson.

He is preceded in death by his father John Charles, and survived by his wife Daniela, his mom Erla Mae, sister Laurie, daughter Christine, son Robert, daughter Natali, and grandchildren Daniela and Jayden.

He went to school at Harding Elementary, Western View, CHS, then OSU, graduating with a BS in Business, a comajor in Military Science and a minor in Political Science.

In 1971, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant and sent to Fort Benning, Georgia where he was assigned to an off basic class, then went to jump school and finally ranger school. Later, he was sent to Stuttgart, Germany and assigned to an infantry battalion as an infantry officer.

While in Germany, he married, and in 1980 his daughter Chrissy was born, followed by his son Bobby in 1983. After he was discharged from active duty in 1980, he moved back to Corvallis.

In 1995, he married Daniela Kalmes and together they raised her daughter, Natali, who was 9 at the time. Daniela was by his side until he passed away.

He continued his military career in the Army Reserves from 1980 until 1999 when he retired as Lieutenant Colonel. His most significant duty assignment has to have been in Bucharest, Romania where he worked as chief of the Military Liaison Team with their Romanian counterpart towards the acceptance of the country in the United Nations.