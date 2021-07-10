May 7, 1941 - June 29, 2021

Charles W. Womack, age 80, of Fair Play, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in his home. He was born May 7, 1941, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, to William J. and Dorothy Ruth (McDaniel) Womack. He graduated from Farmington, Missouri High School the class of 1959. He worked most of his life as a brick layer in both residential and commercial construction.

He spent his off time loving the outdoors, fishing, hunting, and especially skeet shooting. His proudest moment came when he took second in the US Skeet shooting championship 1981. He also won numerous Oregon State skeet shooting championships and was a member of the Oregon Skeet Shooting Association and served on the board of advisors as well.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 55 years, Mina Rosina Womack; a daughter, Carrie Sue Rainwater; a grandson, Logan Rainwater; and one sister, Sandra Sue Heaps.

He is survived by six children, Keith Womack, and wife Hua, of Michigan, Kelly Rice of Florida, Jeff Womack, and wife, Kelly of Missouri, Rick Womack, and wife, Cristi of Kansas, Chris Womack and Paul Womack, and wife, Darcy, all of Oregon; 19 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; as well as other relatives and friends.

Private family services will be held at a later date with burial to take place at the Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Albany, Oregon.