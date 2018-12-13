February 14, 1934 — December 4, 2018
Charles van de Wetering went home to be with the Lord on December 4, 2018, surrounded by his family.
Charles was born on February 14, 1934 in Faulkton, South Dakota.
He met Barbara, the love of his life, at Biola University in Los Angeles, California. They were married on June 22, 1957 in Grants Pass, Oregon.
Charles (Chuck) (Vande) (Mr. Van) began his career as a third grade teacher in the Los Angeles area and finished his career in Murrieta, California, seeing through the development of a growing district with seven new schools. He loved children and they loved him back. Chuck was known for taking breaks from his daily administrative duties to play games with children on the playground. He managed and coached a youth wrestling team for over a decade during which time he hauled boys and girls around the Western United States to compete.
After moving to their retirement home in Friday Harbor, Washington, Chuck was able to spend more time with his two favorite activities — volunteering in the community and sailing throughout the San Juan Islands. Chuck volunteered at the island’s senior center and at his church.
Chuck and Barbara later moved to Corvallis to be nearer their children. He continued his volunteer work by driving bus and running the bathing site for the men’s homeless center in Corvallis, as well as the elder transport for the First Presbyterian Church.
Chuck was a man who was willing to help anyone in any way. He’d share his meal or give the shirt off his back without hesitation.
Chuck is survived by Barbara, his wife of 61 years; daughter, Katherine; son, Stan; grandchildren, Matthew, Quinne, Miles and Parker; great-grandson, Logan; brother, Carey; sister, Helen; and many young people whose lives he touched.
Memorials may be made to Wycliffe Bible Translators, Corvallis Daytime drop-in center, First Presbyterian Church, Corvallis or Evergreen Hospice.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. on December 19 at the First Presbyterian Church, Corvallis.
Tributes may be left at Crown Memorial.