January 13, 1943 - January 7, 2020

Charles Thomas “Tom” Anderson, age 76, of Albany, passed away on January 7, 2020 surrounded by family. Tom was born on January 13, 1943 in Hermiston, Oregon and was raised in the family home in Troutdale, Oregon. After graduating from Gresham High School in 1961, Tom enlisted in the US Navy as an Airman on the USS Bennington aircraft carrier. Upon the end of his Navy career Tom gained employment for the Burlington Northern Railroad. He moved to Albany in 1972 and remained employed by the railroad until his retirement in 2003.