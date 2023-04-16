January 2, 1942 - March 21,, 2023
Charles Taylor, 81, of Lebanon, passed away in Lebanon after a short illness.
Charles was the son of Charles and Amy (Flaa) Taylor of Baltimore, MD.
Charles graduated with a Doctorate of Pharmacy from the University of Maryland. He worked as a clinical pharmacist for 30 years at Harbor Hospital in Baltimore.
He moved to Oregon 20 years ago with his second wife, Connie (Musch) Taylor, to whom he was married to for 23 years. He loved the Baltimore Orioles and the Baltimore Ravens, he watched the games as he cooked gourmet meals, another one of his passions. He enjoyed cycling and motor car races. He was in the process of restoring a TR-3 in his garage. Charles also enjoyed making beer and was really quite good at it.
Charles is survived by his wife Connie, sister Marilyn Allen, son Scott Taylor and daughter Jill Bush. Step sons Marty and Jon Musch. A niece and nephews, grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 3111 South Main Road, Lebanon.
In lieu of flowers donations to FISH or other food sources appreciated.