January 28, 1943—November 17, 2022

November 17, 2022, life changed for our family with the loss of Charles Sidney Gamel (Snooky to those in the family) at the age of 79. Charles was born in Bristow, Oklahoma, son of Willard Charles Gamel and Clara Dianna Gamel, and little brother to Suzie and Sonny, on January 28, 1943. In 1944, Charles loss his father in World War II at the Battle of the Bulge while serving in the U.S. Army.

Clara later married Louis Herman Jones (Mutt) and later became the big brother to Herman and Carolyn.

Charles loved learning, the outdoors, and art, graduating Fortuna Union High School on June 16, 1961. After high school, he decided to join the U.S. Air Force, following his love of airplanes, electronics, and mechanics. Stationed in Minot, North Dakota, he served four years with two years in the reserves. While serving in the military, he met the love of his life, Sandra J. Grams and they were married on September 22, 1963.

After serving, Charles continued his education at Northrup Institute of Technology receiving his Airframe and Powerplant license in 1966, his Radio Telephone Operators License with the Federal Communication Commissions in 1970, enrolled in Ligert Vocational Training for Automotive Tune up Technician certification in 1973, and received his MVPC Class A Installer/Adjustor Automotive Repair License in 1977.

Charles followed his interest, education, and expertise, starting his career as an avionics and radio electronics technician for United Airlines. He worked with United Airlines for over 30 years, retiring in 2005. Shortly after retiring, Charles and Sandra moved to Albany, Oregon.

Charles was an exemplary and loving father to three daughters, Holly Sue, Deanna Marie and Rebecca Mae. In 1972, Charles and Sandra purchased their first home moving the family to Santa Ana, California. He shared his love for the outdoors with his girls, taking them camping in the RV, teaching them about plants and herbs, and how to appreciate and respect wildlife.

His imagination was manifested in his incredible ability to draw and paint. At a young age he would draw airplanes, cars, tanks, horses, cowboys, soldiers, etc. His talent being recognized by his neighbors, coworkers, friends and especially his family, he painted murals on a window, created cartoon characters for coworkers, and draw endless pictures for his loved ones.

Charles has joined his daughter Holly Sue, along with his mom, dad, brother (Sonny), and sister (Carolyn). Survived by his wife (Sandra), daughters (Deanna and Rebecca), sister (Suzie), brother (Herman), grandchildren (RC, Vicki, Lindsey, Alyssa and Autumn), great grandchildren (Ivory, Xavier and Kassandra) and a number of loved cousins, nieces, nephews and family members.

Charles warmth, kindness, sense of humor and unconditional love for his family will fill our hearts forever.

Services to celebrate Charles’s life will be scheduled at a later date.